(Sheridan) -- A northwest Missouri woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. The patrol says 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher of Sheridan was walking with traffic in the westbound lane of the road when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 99-year-old Billie F. Wake of Grant City.
Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene, while Wake was uninjured. The vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane and was towed from the scene. The Worth County Sheriff's Department assisted with the incident.