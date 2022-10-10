(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month.
That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
"We need to be an active participant as an area manufacturer and making sure that we're promoting technical trade programs so we can continue to build the workforce here in southwest Iowa," said Finn. "So, not only we continue our growth but other local manufacturing in the region continues to grow."
Additionally, Finn says having students visit the plant provides a unique first-hand experience.
"Obviously, the best way to go about getting them to understand what goes on in our building is to get them over here, so we were really excited to have over 200 area students come in, take the tour, and get to see what goes on inside our four walls," he said. "I think what we do here is a little bit different than what a lot of people think manufacturing looks like -- it's very dynamic, exciting, there's a lot of technology involved in manufacturing anymore, and it's a very bright and clean environment."
Finn says students from the Shenandoah, Clarinda, and Essex School Districts and visitors from Iowa Western Community College toured the facility Friday.
Finn says manufacturing workers are in demand right now as markets such as housing make a resurgence.
"At least within our industry, we have seen growth across our entire business and industry and I think there's a demand for manufacturing growth within our immediate community," Finn explained. "We need to be reaching out and partnering with schools basically to help develop that workforce."
According to a 2021 study by the National Association of Manufacturers in partnership with Deloitte Insights, U.S. manufacturing is expected to have nearly 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. Currently, at Pella in Shenandoah, Finn says staffing is strong, with most of the needed workforce filled.