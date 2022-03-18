(Shenandoah) -- One local window company was recently recognized as one of the most innovative design companies in the world.
Pella Corporation recently found itself ranked 8th on Fast Company's Most Innovative Design Companies of 2022, joining the likes of Ford Motor Company, Samsung, and Motorola on the annual list. After over 90 years of growth, Pella's Shenandoah Facility Manager John Finn tells KMA News his company is honored to be on the list but not completely surprised.
"It was really exciting to see us mentioned amongst a bunch of other fantastic companies that are very innovative in their own rights," Finn said. "But really, over 97 years our company has been very innovative in the products and services we offer. So it was a nice surprise, but also not completely surprising."
Finn chalks up his company's success to the continuous growth mindset and hardworking staff.
"I think it comes from our continues improvement mindset and really just the passion of our team members," Finn explained. "We have a fantastic team here, and we're working hard every day to get better than we were yesterday, and a big part of that is the innovative products we're able to offer our customers."
Pella was recognized for a pair of innovative products coming out of the Shenandoah facility over the past year. One of which is the Easy Slide Operator that Finn says goes along with a casement unit, straying away from the cranking of traditional window hardware.
"The Easy Slide Operator is what it sounds like, it is a slide that moves up and down the frame of the window unit, and it's something that no other company has an offering for right now," Finn said. "It's just a really sleek, easy design that really kind of breaks a lot of different molds."
Additionally, the window company's Hidden Screen product, launched last month, also helped earn them their spot on Fast Company's list.
"You know when your window is open it is in use if you want it to be, and when it's shut, you can't see it," Finn explained. "So it has a great ability to make sure you don't lose your view like a traditional screen would, you know block your view to certain extent. So it hides when it isn't in use, and very functional when it is in use."
Launched in 1995, Fast Company is one of the leading media brands recognizing the world's most innovative companies.