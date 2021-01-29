(Shenandoah) -- The drive to acquire a new ambulance in Shenandoah has been given a big boost by a local business.
Officials with Shenandoah Medical Center announced this week that Pella Corporation has donated $10,000 to support the purchase of a new ambulance for the Shenandoah Ambulance Service. SMC says the goal is to purchase a new ambulance to increase its fleet to three operational units in the event of multiple emergencies or necessary transfers.
The Shenandoah Ambulance Servie covers over 22,000 residents in Page and Fremont counties and provides mutual aid in Montgomery, Taylor and Atchison counties. Last year, the ambulance service responded to nearly 1,800 emergeny calls and patient transfers -- for an average of 4.5 calls per day.
The donation from Pella comes through the company's Rolscreen Foundation, which provides grants, invests in youth education and undertakes service projects to help progressively shape the communities in which the company operates.