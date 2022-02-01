(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a major project at Shenandoah Medical Center are getting another financial boost.
Officials with the Pella Rolscreen Foundation Tuesday announced grants totaling $200,000 awarded to 10 projects across the state. This latest round of grants will support a variety of local programs and initiatives where Pella team members live and work. Among the recipients: SMC, which receives $25,000 for its regional cancer center expansion and renovation project. The grants represent the 2021 year-end distribution for the foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Iowa-based Pella Corporation, and are in addition to eight other grants totaling $223,500 previously awarded to Iowa-based organizations back in October.
Ground was broken in November for the hospital's $10 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Construction of the 8,200 square-foot addition is planned for the east side of Shenandoah Medical Center, along with 5,400 feet of renovations to existing space. SMC officials projected a 14-to-16 month timeline for the project.