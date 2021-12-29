(Shenandoah) -- The Pella Rolscreen Foundation recently awarded the 4th annual Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award.
This year's winner is, Shenandoah employee, Rhonda Siefering. She joined two other Pella co-workers from Shenandoah in being a finalist. John Henderson and Carol Cox were named a finalist and an honorable mention, respectively, for the award.
The Spirit Award was established in 2017 by the Pella Rolscreen Foundation to honor the memory of Joan Kuyper Farver. She was the daughter of company founder Pete Kuyper who also served as chair of the Pella Corporation Board of Directors. Farver died in 2017, at the age of 97, and was a long-time supporter of community service and many different non-profit entities during her lifetime.
Siefering, this year's winner, recently joined KMA's "Morning Show" to describe what winning this award means to her.
“I've been with Pella for about two and a half years now,” Siefering said. “I started out as a water spider, and now I'm a panel prep person, there at the facility. This award is just amazing, that they recognize individuals who go above and beyond.
"And honestly, it's like I told them, going above and beyond in their eyes maybe isn't going above and beyond in our eyes as volunteers. That we need to thank the people that we get to help that they are the main reason why we even volunteer in the first place.”
As part of the award, Siefering was the recipient of a $25,000 grant. The grant was gifted to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS). MS is something that has affected Siefering personally.
“I believe that MS is, sometimes, forgotten, and yet it's a disease that is very plentiful around this area. I have worked with so many individuals through previous employment through hospice volunteering.
"I think the most heartfelt reason, why I am really involved with MS, is my brother has MS,” Siefering continued. “And one of his dear friends also has MS, and they found out what's about a month apart from each other, and I've watched them both struggle through this endeavor. I hope this money helps the people that have MS in the foundation can use it to help find a cure possibly for MS.”
Siefering says working at Pella has been fulfilling.
“Some of the main things I really enjoy at Pella is the camaraderie between the employees and the respect that is shown to us from the company,” Siefering explained. “And to be able to have people that work with me see, that maybe I'm making a little bit of a difference, and to nominate me, it gives me joy to see that they see that side of me at work as well.”
To date, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation has provided more than $300,000 in direct grants to numerous organizations throughout the country where Pella team members live and work.
For more information about the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, visit PellaRolscreen.com.
You can hear the full interview with Siefering below.