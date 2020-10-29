(Des Moines) -- With less than one week until the November 3rd General Election, Vice President Mike Pence asked Iowa voters to show the country that the Midwest is "Trump Country."
Pence appeared at a rally on the runway of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday afternoon.
"We are just five days away from a great victory all across Iowa and all across America, and the road to victory goes straight through the Hawkeye State," said Pence. "Come November 3rd, my fellow Americans, I need you show one more time that Iowa is Trump country."
Pence touted the administration's work on the economy, saying they are leading the "Great American Comeback" following an economic dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We cut taxes across the board for working families and small businesses," said Pence. "We rolled back more federal red tape than any administration in history. We fought for free and fair trade, unleashed American energy and in three short years businesses created more than seven million good paying jobs, including 12,000 jobs right here in the Hawkeye State."
Pence also says the Trump Administration has been a friend to Iowa farmers.
"Under President Donald Trump, we cut taxes for family farmers," said Pence. "We allowed immediate expensing of equipment on our farms. We got rid of the Waters of the USA rule, restored private property rights for farmers, stood with ethanol producers and we repealed the death tax for nearly every family farm in America."
Prior to Pence's stop in Des Moines, the Iowa Democratic Party held a press conference to condemn the in-person rally. State Representative Jo Oldson criticized the appearance at a time when Iowa is seeing a growing rate of COVID-19 cases.
"Throughout the past several months, we have experienced this total lack of leadership from the top down," said Oldson. "Once again today, we are seeing that lack of leadership and action with Mr. Pence coming to Des Moines, where we continue here in Iowa to struggle so badly with this virus. He is once again coming to Des Moines and gathering a crowd, going totally against what experts are telling him."
The White House Coronavirus Task Force -- of which Pence is the leader -- recently published a report that ranked Iowa 10th in the country for new cases of COVID-19, saying that the significant spread is leading to a surge in hospitalizations.
"I find it sort of ironic that he is the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and his experts have consistently pretty much been telling us 'don't gather in crowds, wear a mask and stay apart,'" said Oldson. "And yet, his actions today are not showing that. We continue to struggle because of actions like this."
Pence's visit was the second to the area by the top of the GOP ticket. President Trump appeared in Omaha Tuesday night. Democratic Presidential Nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Des Moines Friday.