(Shenandoah) -- A local animal shelter is in need of volunteers for the upcoming year.
People For Paws, a non-profit animal shelter based out of Shenandoah, is in need of volunteers in 2022 following a sharp decline in services during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Shelter Director Linda Hoefing says one of the biggest concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic was the abrupt cutoff of funding to the animal shelter.
"All the fundraising stopped," Hoefing said. "And we really depend on our fundraising events not only to have fun and to impart good pet ownership and information to people, but to raise the money so that we can operate and take care of the animals, and that just stopped cold."
Hoefing says some shelter supporters did provide donations during the height of the COVID pandemic. However, she also added the money situation did somewhat balance out with a severe drop in the required maintenance of the shelter. But, Hoefing adds the lack of cleaning supplies early in the pandemic also affected the shelter's efforts.
"That was a huge issue at the shelter because we clean with bleach, we clean and wash with chlorohexidine, which is a surgical scrub, and we use Lysol for other things down there," Hoefing said. "Paper towels galore, and we always have gloves for the volunteers if they chose to use those, and that just stopped cold."
Coming into the new year, Hoefing says the number of animals in shelters could go up, prompting a need for more volunteers. Hoefing says the role of a volunteer typically involves chores with the animals.
"We have two rounds of chores for dogs and two rounds of chores for cats at specific times with a little wiggle room during the morning and during the evening," Hoefing said. "We have specific outlines of what is expected and it is 'work first, and play after that."
Additionally, Hoefing says volunteers will also walk the animals around the shelter property during nice weather.
However, if volunteering isn't the best fit, Hoefing says several volunteers also tend to become board members, which she says is also a need right now.
"Many times our volunteers often work into 'I'm interested in being on the board and helping make the decisions, and being a little more active in this,' and some not, and that's okay," Hoefing said. "I think everybody has gifts, and I just try to figure out what gifts we can use and what gifts they want to bring to the table, so to speak, for us."
Those interested in applying to become a volunteer, board member, or are interested in adopting from the shelter can contact Linda Hoefing at 402-679-2684 or email s-dot-hoefing@mchsi.com.