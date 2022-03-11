(Shenandoah) -- A local animal shelter is set to have its first in-person fundraiser since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People for Paws in Shenandoah will be hosting their Chicken and Ham Dinner Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Shenandoah Elks Club. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, Shelter Director Linda Hoefing says the group is more excited than usual for this event since it serves as the first in-person fundraiser in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our focus for the fundraiser is to raise funds, but it's also to enjoy people who have pets or want to talk about pets," Hoefing said. "To enjoy getting together with the event, and having fun, and having a good time."
Ticket prices for the dinner are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10 to get the entire chicken and ham dinner along with sides.
As usual, Hoefing says this year's event will include a plethora of homemade sweets.
"It's a chicken and ham dinner which includes sides," Hoefing said. "And as always we make all the desserts, pies, cake balls, and all kinds of really good things and they're always good."
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards People for Paws Shelter and care supplies for the animals. For more information on the event and the shelter's fundraising efforts, contact Hoefing at 402-679-2684. You can hear the full interview with Linda Hoefing below.