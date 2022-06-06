(Clarinda) -- Action regarding Clarinda's water and wastewater services tops a short Clarinda City Council agenda.
Meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall, the council will discuss amended contract with Peopleservices, Incorporated for water/wastewater services. Also on the agenda is a pay application totaling more than $360,000 to Building Crafts for the city's wastewater treatment facility improvements. And, the council will consider a request to close streets for the revised Cruzin' Clarinda event. Inclement weather last Saturday forced Clarinda Chamber of Commerce officials to reschedule the event to this Saturday in the downtown square.