(Percival) -- Eight people face charges following an incident in Fremont County late Saturday evening.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says deputies were called to a report of suspicious activity near the intersection of 185th Avenue and 250th Street near Percival shortly after 8:40 p.m. Aistrope says deputies discovered a large underage drinking party at that location.
Deputies arrested eight suspects for possession of alcohol by underage persons: 18-year-old Mark Wurtele and 19-year-old Samuel Draus, both of Nebraska City, 19-year-old Braedan Chipman of Union, 19-year-old Wyatt Taylor of Auburn, 18-year-old Taylor Bower of Massena, 18-year-old Kyleigh Rossmanith of Plattsmouth and two unnamed juveniles. The suspects were issued court dates and released from the scene.