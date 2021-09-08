(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's sixth declared candidate for mayor says he wants to "perk up" the community.
Late last week, Ed Perkins returned nomination papers to run for mayor in the November 2nd citywide elections. A lifelong resident, Perkins served on the Shenandoah School Board from 1983-to-92. Three of those years were spent as president. He also served one term on the Shenandoah City Council from 1972-to-76. Perkins operated Perk's Appliance Repair for 55 years, retiring in 2019. Perkins tells KMA News he decided to run after the city's incumbent mayor, Dick Hunt, indicated he would not seek reelection after four terms at the helm.
"I talked to Dick Hunt two years ago," said Perkins, "and asked Dick if he's running for our mayor--our mayor now. But, he said 'no, I'm not going to run.' So, that's why I started what I did. I wanted to run, I want to serve the people. They've been good to me for 55 years in Shenandoah--awful good, awful good."
Perkins' campaign centers on three goals. The first is to improve the city's housing stock.
"It just went downhill awfully, awfully fast," he said. "I've had a neighbor over there--I live down in the 1200 block of West Valley--I've been working for five years trying to get that done. The city council finally approved tearing it down. We've just got get rid of these places."
Though bringing more industries to the community is his second goal, Perkins says the city's housing needs must be addressed first. Like other candidates, Perkins supports stricter enforcement of city ordinances. Candidates for municipal races have until September 16th to return nomination papers to county auditor's offices.