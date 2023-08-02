(Essex) -- Grand marshals are set for the 2023 Essex Labor Day Parade.
Longtime residents Dennis and Teresa Perry have been selected as grand marshals of the parade taking place in the community September 4th. Residents since 1978, Dennis coached Essex youth and high school sports, and played slow-pitch softball. Teresa established her own business, Teresa Hair Design, and orchestrated several communitywide treasure hunts, sharing historical information about the community. The Perrys were among eight nominees on this year's ballot. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Essex Community Club Director Tess Nelson says ECC members select the grand marshal from nominations received.
"Anyone can nominate someone for grand marshal," said Nelson. "You don't have to be from Essex, you don't have to be a member of the community club--anybody can nominate. And, there's a simple nomination form where you write down the person's name, and why you feel the person would be a good candidate. We collect all those, and then the ballots are sent to all ECC members."
"There's No Place Like Essex" is the theme of this year's celebration, and Nelson says entries are always welcome to join the mile-long parade route through the community.
"There's no preregistration required," said Nelson. "They just simply have to arrive by 12:30 to be judged, otherwise arrive at 1:30. The parade starts at the Essex Community School, which is on Forbes Street. You enter from the north of the south gates. Once you get there, there's no reassigned spot, so it's on a first-come, first serve basis."
Entries decorated to the theme are eligible for first, second and third place prizes. Categories are youth, religious, service clubs, commercial, families and reunions. More information regarding the Essex Labor Day Celebration is available on the ECC website.