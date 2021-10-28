Vaughn White

Vaughn White

(Council Bluffs) — A person of interest in a Council Bluffs shooting death has been apprehended in Omaha.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officials with the US Marshals Service located and arrested 28-year-old Vaughn White Thursday afternoon. White was wanted as a person of interest in the October 22nd shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover in the 1200 block of East Washington Street.

White was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Detective with the CB Police Department are continuing to investigate Glover’s death.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.