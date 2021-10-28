(Council Bluffs) — A person of interest in a Council Bluffs shooting death has been apprehended in Omaha.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officials with the US Marshals Service located and arrested 28-year-old Vaughn White Thursday afternoon. White was wanted as a person of interest in the October 22nd shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover in the 1200 block of East Washington Street.
White was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Detective with the CB Police Department are continuing to investigate Glover’s death.