(Essex) -- Essex school officials hope students and staff take steps to stay safe from COVID-19 this school year.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board approved the district's Return to Learn plan for the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the biggest change from last school year's plan is the removal of face mask requirements in school buildings, per state law. Wells says other COVID mitigation procedures are still in place.
"We're still going to do as much spacing as we can," said Wells. "We've increased cleaning in our facility to assure the safest possible environment for our kids. Then, if the governor changes her position and if the numbers climb, we'll meet and reevaluate our plan."
Wells says the plan was developed with the safety of students and staff in mind. The superintendent has mixed emotions over state regulations forbidding school districts from mandating masks.
"Our concern always is if the numbers do rise, and we have a lot of kids infected, that we are able to mandate (masks), if necessary," he said. "Under the current laws, we cannot do that. But, our governor is very reasonable on her approach, and if those numbers do climb, I know she'll look at the data, and make decisions based on that.
"In a way, it relieves administrators. Last year, we chased kids around all year, telling them, 'pull up your mask, put your mask on,'" Wells added.
Like mask wearing, Wells says getting COVID-19 vaccinations are a personal choice. But, he hopes eligible students ages 12-to-19 and staff members will choose immunizations.
"We certainly recommend that your child get a shot, if they're eligible," said Wells. "All of their staff, we encourage them to get shots, as well. That's about the extent of we can do. The plan that we have in place is very good. Liz Shirley (in Essex) and Paige Jones in Hamburg are great nurses. They'll monitor the situation, and make sure that our staff is doing everything it can to provide a safe learning environment and working environment for our students and employees."
Wells is also superintendent of the Hamburg School District, where a similar Return to Learn plan is in place. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.