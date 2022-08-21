(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an injury accident from early Sunday morning.
According to a release, officers were dispatched to the 45.5 mile marker of I-29 southbound at approximately 12:06 AM for a personal injury accident.
Upon arrival, officers determined a red Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on I-29 at a high rate of speed. The Charger rear-ended a Chevy S10, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash. The driver of the Chevy S10 had to be transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital due to their injuries.
The passengers in the Charger were transported to area hospitals by ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Charger is being investigated for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
The accident is still under investigation. Council Bluffs Police are asking anyone that has information about the accident to call the Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.