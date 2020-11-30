(Peru) -- Residents in a southeast Nebraska community can receive an update on flood recovery projects in a special meeting this week.
The city of Peru and the Northeast Nemaha County Long Term Recovery Group are holding a special town hall meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Peru State College Performing Arts Center. Deborah Solie is the group's disaster recovery coordinator. Solie tells KMA News the program includes information on future plans for Peru's water treatment services, which were damaged by the floods of 2019.
"Our water treatment facility went down," said Solie, "and as of now, we are still on a temporary water treatment well. Our long term solution is to connect with Auburn, Nebraska's water. It's a long term project. It's going to take several more years that we've had significant progress. So, we're providing updates on that to the community."
Solie says FEMA estimates connecting Peru's water treatment system with Auburn will cost around $7.9 million. She says the city's water services still face issues.
"We're still on a temporary well here in Peru," she said. "So, we don't even have a permanent source right now. In fact, our pump went down, and we are back to trucking in water until the pump on that temporary well can go back up."
While it's been 19 months since floodwaters from a bloated Missouri River struck the community, Solie says the long term recovery is still in the beginning stages.
"We have had a lot of movement," said Solie. But, a lot of that has been around working with FEMA, and Nebraska Emergency Management. So, we actually just received an offer from FEMA for us to move forward with a plan for the water treatment plant, and moving in with Auburn. So, we just received that offer. We just started on the design plan, but it will be another two years before that is completed."
In addition to the water treatment project, attendees will hear information on levee repairs, as well as the results of a recent survey on luring a new grocery store to the community.
"UNL Extension did a survey on grocery stores, and what that might look like for a small town like Peru," she said. "We have a grocery store, but it's for sale, and so we're looking at how to maintain that. So, we'll be sharing those survey results, and we'll be talking about the next steps for the community."
Masks are required for those attending the meeting in person. Attendees are encouraged to watch the meeting via ZOOM. ZOOM information is available via the city of Peru's Facebook page.