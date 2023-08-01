(Glenwood) -- A familiar face in Mills County is set to take over as County Auditor.
Ami Petersen was sworn in as Mills County Auditor during the county board of supervisors' regular meeting Tuesday morning. Petersen was appointed by the board earlier this month to succeed Carol Robertson, who announced her retirement as county auditor in June. Born and raised in Pisgah, Iowa in Harrison County Petersen graduated from West Harrison High School before attending Iowa State University. Before her work in Mills County, Petersen spent several years with Lozier in Omaha, working in data processing and floor auditing before owning and operating a dance studio in Glenwood for over 20 years. Most recently, Petersen has spent over a year as a clerk in the Mills County Auditor's Office. While Robertson has been observing whether she would fit into the auditor role for the past year, Petersen says she has greatly enjoyed the people who work in and with the county.
"They want the best for the people that live in the county and everybody seems to be where they want to follow the rules like 'this is what it says in the code, we want to make sure we stick with it, and we want to do our best for them,' and trying to keep budgets down realizing it's not going to always be possible to do that," said Petersen. "Everything is going up and we still need to have the roads, we still need public health, we still need to have the people out there that are doing those jobs."
Petersen adds that Robertson also had her involved with this fiscal year's budget preparations, noting it was a challenging year of trying to find additional cost savings within the various departments. However, as prices increase, Petersen says she will still face the challenge of balancing cost savings and quality services for county residents.
"We're foreseeing in the next year or two that it's going to be a bit of a cutback on what we are able to do," Petersen. "But, we're hoping to do it without diminishing the quality that the people are getting from the county and without hurting the workers."
Over the next year, Petersen says one of her objectives is to help digitalize and streamline the paperwork in her office.
"We have a lot of dual things that are happening just because of the comfort level of where our people are at on working with the systems we're bringing in," she said. "Document Locator is something Carol ordered in April and we're still waiting for it to get here--some of the other offices already have it. It doesn't just scan the product in, but it sorts it with various types of categories so people can all locate in different ways the information they're wanting at their fingertips."
Petersen succeeds Robertson, who had been the auditor for 24 years and worked in the office for over three decades. She says Robertson has been invaluable in preparing her for the new position.
"She's gone above and beyond and anytime day or night I've had a question she's a quick response back if she's not right here with us side-by-side," Petersen emphasized. "She's gotten me where I've got auditor's across the state to reach out to that also have a wealth of knowledge. Some of the counties are different of course, but the support system is really great that she's allowed me to become a part of and get comfortable with."
Petersen will serve the remainder of Robertson's term which ends December 31, 2024 and must run for re-election in 2024 if she wishes to continue in the position. Monday was Robertson's last day as Auditor.
In other business, the board...
--Set a public hearing on an updated ATV ordinance for August 15th.
--Approved an agreement with East Mills Child Care Solutions for $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward infrastructure improvements.
--Approved use of the courthouse lawn for the annual Bible Reading Marathon on August 18th and 19th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.