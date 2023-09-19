(Stanton) -- Area producers have a chance to catch up on the latest cover crop, farm transfer, and on-farm research trends in Montgomery County this weekend.
In partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa, Mark Peterson and his wife, Melanie, are holding a field day at their 500-acre Stanton farm on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The topics discussed will include aerially seeding cover crops and cover crop strategies for corn and soybeans. Additionally, Peterson says the hope is to be able to offer demonstrations on some of the cover crops that he and Melanie have implemented on their farm.
"Hopefully we're going to have rye seed that's germinated right outside of the shed where well be having our meeting that was flown on, by the time of the field day, it will have been out there a couple of weeks," said Peterson. "So, hopefully its germinated and sprouted and I'd be curious to see how the stand is with aerial seeding of cereal rye. So, we will be talking about cereal rye and I'm sure we'll get some into 'multi-species.'"
Meanwhile, Peterson adds that producers will learn more about his nitrogen reduction trial with the Practical Farmers of Iowa's Cooperators' Program. Peterson explained that on his farm, they typically apply nitrogen in two passes--one before planting and a second when the corn is about knee high.
"What we've done with the nitrogen reduction in our personal trial," he said, "We still put the same amount on prior to planting, but in a couple of strips in a couple of different places, we've gone without the second pass just to see what kind of an affect that has on yield."
Typically planted during the winter between planting and harvest, cover crops are implemented to help manage soil erosion and quality, among other things. Having been utilizing cover crops for over a decade, Peterson feels they are one way to leave the land better than you found it.
"There's always something that you can do to improve and I want to try to make sure I leave the farm in better shape for the next generation than what I found it," said Peterson. "I think cover crops are one of the solutions to that in hoping to hold our soil with the bigger rains we get on occasion. If used properly, you can also build organic matter and some other pretty neat things."
Peterson also emphasized that local information for producers is typically more applicable when they return to their farming operations.
"It still isn't exactly the same as how it works on your own ground, but if it's in your own region it's going to be more pertinent than something that's come out of a university in another state," Peterson explained. "It's nothing against what they're doing, but the closer to home and the closer to the way that you're perhaps farming, it just brings it home for sure."
Those wishing to RSVP for the event can visit the Practical Farmers of Iowa website or call 515-232-5661. Peterson made his comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview below: