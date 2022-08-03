(Red Oak) -- Another part-time position has come open in Montgomery County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, by a 4-0 vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as the part-time county safety coordinator. Peterson has been serving in the role for several years while also working as the Election Clerk in the Auditor's Office. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the position primarily oversees county employee safety, which he says Beth had been doing well on top of her auditor duties.
"To make sure that safety procedures are being followed according to how insurance companies in particular want to see it happen," said Peterson. "And Beth has done an excellent job of that, and doing an excellent job it has helped us maintain a better safety position and lowered our insurance rates within the county."
On top of holding monthly meetings, Peterson says one of the more extensive duties is filing safety incident reports.
"If an incident happened, say with secondary roads or an accident of any sort whether it be a workers comp type deal or anything that would involve any liability to the county," he said, "there are reports that would be filed and they would follow up with all that information."
In filling the part-time position, Peterson says the board initially proposed keeping the job in-house.
"The best fit would probably be somebody that's already employed within the county," said Peterson. "Maybe not full time, or maybe full time and this is above and beyond 40 hours. It's going to depend on who the individual is and what we can make work."
While the idea of advertising for the position was brought up, Peterson says they needed more discussion before making that decision.
The board is expected to re-open the discussion at its regular meeting next week. Supervisor Donna Robinson was absent from Tuesday's meeting.