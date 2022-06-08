(Red Oak) -- Familiar faces will be back on the November ballot for the GOP ticket in Montgomery County's supervisor races.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Montgomery County indicate Republican incumbent Mark Peterson secured the victory in the county's 4th district supervisor race earning 181 votes, or 78.7%. Meanwhile, his challenger George Bruce mustered 49 votes or 21.3% of the ballots cast. A Stanton High School graduate, Peterson owns an associate of arts degree from Southwestern Community College in Creston. For most of his adult life, he worked in agribusiness, including a 12-year stint at a farm equipment dealership in Red Oak, and currently works as a farmer. KMA News asked Peterson to give his reaction to the victory.
"Well I was pleased with the results," said Peterson. "It was what I had hoped for, and I appreciate the support from voters in my district."
Peterson says his experience was likely the most significant factor in his victory.
"I'm in my eighth year as a supervisor, plus the years that I had attended several of the meetings prior to that," said Peterson. "I've got a pretty long history of being around the board of supervisors and I would believe that that experience had a lot to say."
When it comes to the issues, Peterson says Montgomery County is currently dealing with some staff shortages which need to be addressed quickly.
"It seems like we're in kind of a time where that's going to go on," said Peterson. "We need to get our I.T. position filled, we've got now our auditor position to fill, and just got several things going on that way."
The board accepted Montgomery County Auditor's resignation to pursue a job with the Stanton School District Wednesday morning.
Additionally, Peterson says he hopes to keep a close eye on any developments on Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline.
"We still have the issue -- it's kind of quite at the moment -- but we've got the pipeline going up the west side of the county potentially, and that will continue to be an issue."
With no democratic nominee and barring any write-in campaigns, Peterson is expected to take his seat back on the board in January along with Montgomery County Supervisors Charla Schmid and Mike Olson -- who ran uncontested in their respective Republican supervisor races Tuesday.