(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County will have a new Board of Supervisors Chair in 2022.
During it's organizational meeting Monday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors appointed Mark Peterson as the new chairman for calendar year 2022. Peterson had served as the vice chair for the past two years. Peterson replaces now former Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson, who remains on the board of supervisors. Robinson had previously served as the chair for the past two years. Meanwhile, supervisor Mike Olson was appointed as the new vice chair for 2022.
Also during the organizational meeting, the board of supervisors appointed committee representatives with the majority of committees remaining the same from 2021, with the only addition including supervisor Charla Schmid to serve as an alternate for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. Robinson was appointed to continue serving as the primary representative.