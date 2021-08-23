(Red Oak) -- Now's the time for prospective city council and school board candidates to file necessary nomination papers.
Today (Monday) marks the beginning of the filing process for the November 2nd general elections. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News candidates must file petitions and an affidavit of candidacy in order for their name to be placed on ballot. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Burke says the number of signatures needed vary between communities and school districts. And, candidates may be surprised at how few signatures are needed for some races.
"We have some city and school seats that only require collecting 10 signatures to be on the ballot," said Burke. "I know the first roadblock for those thinking about running is the collecting of signatures for nomination papers. I think that people might be surprised with how few they actually need to collect."
Nomination papers can be downloaded or printed from the Iowa Secretary of State's website, sos.iowa.gov, or can be picked up at area county auditor's offices. September 16th at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return the papers to county auditors. Burke says there's many reasons why running as a registered candidate is better than a write-in candidacy.
"It would unfortunate to elect somebody who only had a couple write-in (votes)," she said. "Even if it's a tie vote, the county board of supervisors have to draw a name out of the hat. We really do candidates to file papers to appear on the ballot."
Burke says municipal or school board candidates must meet certain requirements.
"They have to be a registered voter in the county they live in," said Burke, "and live in the district of the office you're running for. So, if you live in the Stanton School District, you can run for the Stanton School (Board). If you live in the city of Red Oak, we do have three different wards for the city of Red Oak. So, that person must live in that ward, in that area, for the office they want to run for."
Anyone with questions regarding the nomination paper process can contact their local county auditor's office. You can hear the full interview with Stephanie Burke with the webstory at kmaland.com, or on the "Morning Line" page.