(Clarinda) -- A petition is being circulated in Page County to expand the number of individuals on the county board of supervisors.
Petition organizers have confirmed they are holding a petition drive in hopes of placing a question on an upcoming election to increase the board's membership from three to five members. Page County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen tells KMA News the earliest such a petition would likely be able to go to the voters would be the November 2024 general elections. However, Wellhausen says the petitioners must submit their documents with at least 517 signatures no later than 82 days before that general election.
"That actually is filed with the board of supervisors and then the board of supervisors has to file it with the county auditor not later than 69 days before that general election date," said Wellhausen. "That would then place it as a public measure on the 2024 general election ballot."
If enough signatures are gathered, and the question should pass in 2024, Wellhausen says a re-districting commission would have until December 15, 2025, to split the county into five equally populated districts. Then, she adds all five supervisor spots would be put up for election or re-election in 2026.
"All five of the board members would then be placed on the ballot in 2026 on that general election, and then two terms would initially be for a two-year period and three terms for a four-year period," Wellhausen explained. "Then the terms of all three incumbent supervisors would expire on the date that that five member board becomes effective."
While the five supervisors would be required to reside in their respective districts, Wellhausen adds that all voting would be at large under their current election plan.
"So currently we are a plan two (county) so that means that the individual has to live in that specific district," she said. "But, they can be voted on at large by basically all of the Page County residents."
Per the individuals helping to organize the petition, copies can be found at Bank Iowa, Whipp Sales and Service, Snyder's Auto Body and Paint, and Johnson Tire and Muffler all in Clarinda, and Lu and Al's Nishna Valley Café in Shenandoah.