(Sidney) -- Petitioners in the Fremont County lawsuit regarding wind energy regulations have clarified their accusations against county officials, particularly regarding recently approved road use and decommissioning agreements.
After filing an initial petition on January 25th, Iowa District Court records indicate the petitioners, including a local citizens group, filed an amended petition on February 8th. Per state law, any party in a lawsuit is allowed to file amended pleadings, which supersedes the original filing. Lawyers Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer serve as co-counsel for the petitioners. Shearer tells KMA News they wanted to provide more specific allegations and clarify any possible ambiguities. For example, one of the areas they wanted to be more specific on was the proposed heights of the turbines within the project, which are projected to be nearly 600 feet tall from the ground to the top of the blades, which he says have grown almost 200 feet from previous turbines installed in the state.
"You know the Statue of Liberty from the ground -- the base of the pedestal -- to the tip of the torch is 300 feet and these (turbines) are 600 feet from the base to the tip of the blade," said Shearer. "Each blade that they've proposed is approaching 200 feet long which is the size of the space shuttle when its getting ready to launch. These (turbines) are gigantic."
Particularly, Shearer says his clients are concerned the current infrastructure in the county would not be able to support the transport of the turbines. Additionally, Sporer alleges the road use agreement approved last month falls short of providing the necessary protections for the county's rural roads.
"The energy company's liability for repairing roads is reduced to only paved roads within the footprint of the wind (project) plans, but how do you get to the turbines," said Sporer. "You do take some paved roads, but they'll have to travel on gravel roads with small bridges -- and some of these bridges are simply not designed to take the weight."
Shearer also says the agreement, which the lawyers have classified as "unconscionable," contradicts requirements laid out in the county's wind ordinance of holding developers accountable beyond the construction of the turbines.
"The ordinance says that the developer needs to repair damage to infrastructure caused during construction, repair, maintenance, and decommissioning," said Shearer. "The road use agreement that Fremont County signed applies only to the construction phase and in fact, it specifically says that it terminates with the respect to a turbine after it's constructed."
Sporer also points to what they view as safety concerns for those living near the turbines, alleging the wind companies don't allow workers within 3,000 feet of the turbines during any severe lightning or wind. In comparison, the county wind ordinance setbacks from homes and structures are only 1,500 feet. Additionally, Sporer says his clients are concerned about the possible environmental impacts on the county.
"So these are people who have made a conscious decision and they want to see the Monarch butterfly migration through this county, they want to preserve the wetlands for wildlife and hunting, and they want to preserve the agricultural land for hunting," said Sporer.
As of Thursday, court records indicate the respondents, including the Fremont County Board of Supervisors, have yet to file a response in the case.