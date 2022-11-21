(Clarinda) -- Petitioners in a lawsuit regarding wind energy ordinances in Page County are asking for the case to be remanded back to state court.
That's according to federal court documents stating Lawyer Shawn Shearer filed the motion on November 16th following an order from a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa to re-submit and clarify the jurisdiction of the federal court and standing of one of the several claims alleged against Page County. Petitioners, including several Page County residents, had filed the case initially in Iowa district court before the respondents, including Page County, filed a notice of removal to the Southern District of Iowa. Included in Shearer and co-counsel Theodore Sporer's argument is the "Pullman Abstention Doctrine." Shearer tells KMA News the doctrine revolves around the "first impression" of state law -- which he says applies to most of the claims in their petition.
"There's a state law that's very specific and hasn't been interpreted yet by the Iowa courts, that says that the (regulation) with the most restrictive use and height limitations is the one that applies, and in this case it would be the zoning ordinance," said Shearer. "Which says you can't use agricultural land in Page County for wind turbines and it says you can't build anything over two and a half stories tall."
He adds that a review by the state could remove the need for a federal court to rule on a "void for vagueness" claim, which initially prompted the county to remove the case to federal court, citing the U.S. Constitution 14th Amendment due process clause.
"Before the federal courts rule on whether the wind ordinance is vague, the state courts should get the first shot to interpret the laws of Iowa and how they apply to the ordinances of Page County," he said. "Once that's done, there may not be any 'void for vagueness' or 'due process' problem for the federal courts to address."
Additionally, Sporer says the doctrine also addresses which types of claims predominate in a petition -- the majority of which in this case, he says, involve state law.
"Federal courts abstain from hearing cases where the state law questions predominate over the federal question," said Sporer. "There's not even an expressly stated federal claim of any kind in the petition. In fact, the petition asks for remedies that a federal court can't provide with respect to Iowa public officials."
He adds any possible jurisdiction the federal court could have would be divulging into "hypotheticals" versus addressing the issues stated in the petition.
Additionally, Invenergy or Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC, has been granted a motion to intervene in the case. However, the petitioners have filed a motion to reconsider. While saying the practice isn't new to the wind company, Shearer says their stated "stake" in the case has constantly shifted.
"They told the state court that they had a permit, then they told the federal court 'well, there's still prerequisites to satisfy' at which point we said, 'if you don't have a permit, you shouldn't be intervening,'" Shearer alleged. "At which point they said, 'well, whether you call it a permit or approval we still have a right.' At the same time, the county has made the statement that no permit has been issued to Invenergy and the construction of wind turbines in Page County has not been authorized by the county. So, we're going around in circles."
According to federal court records, no further action has been taken on the petitioner's or respondent's latest briefs regarding jurisdiction and standing. Copies of a press release from the Shearer Law Office, the motion to remand, and the motion to reconsider are available below: