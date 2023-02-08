(Clarinda) -- Petitioners plan to appeal a federal judge's ruling in the case regarding wind energy in Page County.
That's according to the petitioner's Co-counsel Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer, who say they, along with their clients, including a local citizen's group, are preparing their appeal to the 8th Circuit of Appeals Court after a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa dismissed the case. Shearer tells KMA News they "respectfully disagree" with the conclusions drawn by the judge.
"We believe there was some legal and factual errors that if resolved differently, would send this back to continue the proceedings either to federal court or possibly back to the state court," said Shearer. "We'll see, but we believe there are grounds upon which an appeal is justified."
The order to dismiss followed a hearing on January 6th in which the judge reviewed several motions, including the petitioner's motion to remand back to state court and for a temporary restraining order on the county board of supervisors, along with the intervenor, Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, and defendant's motions to dismiss.
The case was removed to federal court by the defendants, including Page County, in October, after the petitioners initially filed their over 100-page petition in state district court back in September. However, Sporer says the defendants have yet to specify whether the allegations were true or false -- primarily regarding openness from county officials and adherence to Iowa's state laws, which they hope to get from the appeals court.
"Why these actions were taken, why Iowa Home Rule was not followed, and why are they proposing agreements that are inconsistent with their ordinances, and a flawed ordinance that we confronted," said Sporer. "At the end of the day, we'd like to know how this wind ordinance came into being and the way and matter at which it came into being -- all of which seem illegal under Iowa's state law."
Shearer says they were somewhat perplexed by the defendant's decision to file removal to federal court. Thus, he believes the decision was simply to continue avoiding the allegations.
"The removal was designed to avoid answering questions and allegations that were in the petition, and they've been avoiding answering the questions for three years," said Shearer. "We're going to continue to ask for answers to those questions."
Petitioners have 30 days from the ruling -- which was January 31st -- to submit their appeal. KMA News has also reached out to lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney for a response to the verdict.