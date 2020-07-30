(Malvern) -- Several Malvern residents are reporting an older telephone scam is making its way through the area again.
Malvern Mayor Fred Moreau says calls have been coming in to residents in Malvern from a woman identifying herself as a lawyer for Publishers Clearing House. The caller says they will be stopping by to drop a check off and asks for personal information. One resident questioned the scammer long enough that they hung up.
If you receive a call of this nature, contact your local law enforcement agency.