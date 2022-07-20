(Clarinda) – The Pierce Creek dam in Page County is in need of some extensive repair and clean-up efforts.
That’s according to Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who informed the county board of supervisors at their regular meeting Monday afternoon of needed repairs following the results of an Iowa DNR survey back in May. The board also discussed the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act dollars on the repairs. Schwab says the report revealed two main areas of concern on and around the dam.
“We need to armor and riprap the lake-side of the dam all the way across the dam, which is approximately 925 feet,” said Schwab. “Then around the spillway – which is 40 feet long – they want a 15 foot area on each side that is clear of trees. The trees that are there now have also damaged the concrete of the spillway, so we’ll have to look at getting that repaired also.”
Some of the early estimates for one portion of the project, Schwab says, could come in around $50,000, but still haven’t received estimates for other parts of the project.
“We’ve reached out just to get a ballpark figure of estimates, and obviously we’ll put out for bids for it once it starts,” said Schwab. “The only response we’ve had back has been about the armory of the dam on the lake side. They’re estimating between $40,000 and $50,000.”
Schwab says the cost for the armory alone is well out of range of the Conservation Department’s budget, and grant efforts have struggled due to the project falling under “routine maintenance.” Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the board has set aside a little over $200,000 in ARPA funds for park improvements as a “safety net,” which, outside of $40,000 going towards Pioneer Park, hasn’t been touched.
Schwab says the county could face liability issues in the future should the repairs not be completed promptly.
“The only thing I’ve gotten from the DNR when I kind of broached that subject with them was if Pierce Creek did flood since all of this is documented and the spillway failed, that the county would responsible for any damage.”
Schwab says his department could remove some of the trees themselves, but a couple of dozen trees are tall enough to require someone else to perform the removal. Schwab feels his department should be able to have more information soon on projected costs, but they have been struggling in one area specifically.
“The only area that we’re struggling is an experienced individual with concrete just because it does have a lot to do with water, and it’s kind of the same issue that we ran into with the boat ramp,” said Schwab. “The tree removal isn’t anything special, it’s just a lot of trees. So we should be able to get the armory, the trees, but the erosion in the backfill we probably won’t know until we get the trees removed. So we should have those numbers pretty soon, but the concrete might take a little bit.”
The board also discussed the possibility of setting aside a certain amount of dollars into a conservation reserve fund out of the department’s budget and possibly setting up a watershed fund.