(Lincoln) -- Just over a week after finishing his term as Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts has been appointed to serve as a U.S. Senator.
During a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to fill the vacancy left by now-former Senator Ben Sasse, who stepped down to become the next President of the University of Florida. Ricketts will now serve until January 2025 and, under Nebraska law, would have to run in a special election in 2024 to fill the remainder of Sasse's term. Ricketts could also then run for re-election in 2026. In introducing Ricketts, Pillen pointed to the now Senate-designee's ability to win a statewide election.
"The timing of this is very, very rigorous, and my belief in not having a placeholder and belief in seniority being very important, and running statewide elections and winning statewide elections in '24 and '26 is rigorous and demanding," said Pillen. "Ultimately, that was a big separator."
Pillen, who won the Governor's race this past November, says 111 individuals applied for the Senate vacancy, and nine were interviewed. Pillen says he also wanted to ensure his appointee was dedicated to the position.
"I think it's very, very important that when you fill an appointment, you have a person that's committed to the long-haul, and the other thing that's really important is seniority," said Pillen. "I applaud Senator (Deb) Fischer who's starting her 11th year in the United States Senate, she's committed to the seat of the Senate, and is going to be working hard to win re-election in 2024. That is what we as Nebraskans deserve and we need."
Ricketts served two terms as the Nebraska Governor from 2015 to 2023. He says he is excited to begin his tenure and bring his Nebraska-centered values to the Senate.
"There's a fallacy in Washington D.C. that government can't work and we have to expect failure, but that's not true and we prove that's not true here in Nebraska," said Ricketts. "We need to hold Washington, D.C. accountable for making sure they're providing the same level of high service that we do here at state government."
This isn't the first time Ricketts has sought a bid for the Senate, as he ran in 2006 but lost to then-Senator Ben Nelson. Rickett's also endorsed Pillen during a highly-contested Republican Primary for the Governor's office this past year. However, Pillen and Ricketts both brushed off any sort of "backroom dealings" in the selection process.
Despite his experience in government, Nebraska's Senior Senator Deb Fischer says Ricketts will still have plenty to learn in Washington, D.C., and looks forward to their partnership.
"Because it's not just your committees that you're on, it's everything -- national issues, state issues, and international issues -- that you're going to have to be able to pick up and learn," said Fischer. "But, we all know that Pete's a quick learner -- he stepped into the Governor's shoes and did a fabulous job from day one -- and he will work hard for this state."
Ricketts says he is committed to running in the special election in 2024 and for re-election in 2026.