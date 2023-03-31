(Des Moines) -- Legislation setting strict regulations for using eminent domain on carbon pipeline projects appears dead for the 2023 session.
Earlier this month, the Iowa House approved a bill setting enhanced protections for landowners over carbon sequestration projects, including a 90% threshold for land acquisition before eminent domain is used to acquire other necessary property for CO2 pipeline projects. But, the bill failed to advance out of an Iowa Senate committee before the legislature's second funnel deadline--meaning it's ineligible for floor debate the rest of this session. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley says he has no idea why the bill stalled on his side of the chamber.
"It was in, I believe, the commerce committee--which I don't serve on," said Shipley. "I had my committees that I was dealing with. I assumed, much like last year, that it was going to come up--but it did not. I know the House had put a lot of time and effort to make that happen, and I just don't quite understand exactly the rationale.
"I did talk to the committee chair or vice chair that was kind of handling it to try to get a feel, and try to encourage it to come to a vote--but it never did," he added.
The Nodaway Republican speculates that the bill lacked the votes necessary to clear the committee.
"I would assume that they didn't have the votes in the committee to get it advance through," said Shipley. "That's usually what happens. If we have a bill that makes it to the committee level, and there isn't enough support for it, sometimes they don't even bring it up in committee if they realize there's not enough votes for it."
Calling it an emotional issue, Shipley says he heard from both sides of the issue. And, he says some of the pressure exerted from pipeline opponents was out of line.
"When a senator has his public forums like I have," said Shipley, "when it gets to the point he has to have law enforcement escort him in and out of the building, things have taken a really bad turn. When protectors show up at his home, in his yard, and so forth, that's not conducive to making good policy."
Shipley declined to speculate on whether eminent domain legislation will be a topic in the 2024 session. He adds the Iowa Utilities Board may rule on Summit Carbon Solutions' application for the Midwest Express pipeline project by the time next year's session begins next January. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: