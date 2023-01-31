(Red Oak) -- Renewed calls for passage of a carbon pipeline ordinance in Montgomery County are coming from local residents.
That's after the county's planning and zoning commission Monday evening approved a draft report regarding the ordinance to be sent to the county's board of supervisors for its consideration. Approved by the commission in late December, the ordinance regulates projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express pipeline, covering 18 miles in Montgomery County, alone. County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers tells KMA News the report summarizes discussion on the ordinance in previous commission meetings, and lists three main concerns regarding CO2 pipelines.
"One was proximity to hazardous liquid pipelines," said Byers. "Two was the impact on economic development and taxbase, and the third one was impact on other uses of land, such as housing development."
Byers praised Ahlers and Cooney, the law firm commissioned by the supervisors to assist the county with developing the ordinance.
"They actually wrote the body of the ordinance," he said, "and then the planning and zoning commission provided input on the types of things they'd like to see in it as far as other requirements they'd like to have in place."
Jan Norris of West Township is among the residents calling for strict regulations on pipeline projects. During Tuesday morning's regular board of supervisors meeting, Norris praised the zoning commission's passing of the ordinance and report, and called for the supervisors to take action.
"Thank you for engaging outside counsel for moving the county through this process," said Norris. "I encourage your board to conduct the necessary three public hearings, and ask that you ultimately adopt the ordinance. This ordinance has been carefully thought out, and many other counties are doing something similar."
Byers says the supervisors must hold a public hearing and hold three readings on the ordinance before taking action. He says the ordinance will be made available for public review soon.