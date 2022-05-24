(Glenwood) -- Despite meeting staffing needs, the Glenwood Aquatic Center won't be holding its pool opening this weekend.
The city of Glenwood was planning to begin its pool season on the traditional summer "kick-off" weekend, but those plans hit a snag after a maintenance issue was discovered last week at the Glenwood Aquatic Center. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News that city staff found a piping issue under the deck while filling the pool last week. Additionally, she says the problem could require new parts.
"So we've been in contact with JO -- our engineering firm -- and they have a contractor coming out to see what it would take to fix that, and if we need to order parts," said Farnan. "So that's where we're sitting right now -- we're waiting to hear back form the contractor to see if they can get the parts that we need."
Farnan says the cause of the piping issue is still unknown at this time. However, before the piping snag, Farnan says preparations for the upcoming pool season were going smoothly.
"We were still planning on Memorial Day and that's why we were filling it up because we had gotten it de-winterized and we were ready to starting to fill it up," said Farnan. "I think it was about half full when we noticed the issue."
Additionally, Farnan adds Glenwood's city pool has escaped the staffing issues plaguing several KMAland city pools. She says that is mainly due to a partnership with the Mills County YMCA.
"They just use their lifeguards and they're able to get lifeguards, so we have not experienced a shortage as of yet," said Farnan. "We've been very fortunate in that area, because I know a lot of towns around us including Council Bluffs have had issues keeping and retaining qualified applications. So, we are very fortunate to work with the YMCA on that."
Farnan says the hope is the pool will still be able to open in early June, but the city won't know an official timeline until the city hears back from its contractor on parts availability.