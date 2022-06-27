(Glenwood) -- Piping issues continue to plague efforts to open the Glenwood Aquatic Center.
After addressing an initial piping issue earlier this month, the city of Glenwood is faced with another piping issue that arose when the pumps were turned back on to fill the pool over the weekend. Jennifer Fletcher is the Glenwood Deputy City Clerk. Fletcher tells KMA News the issue arose over the weekend and could delay the opening further.
"We were looking at a tentative date of opening tomorrow (Tuesday), but that is still in question as we had a small delay over the weekend," said Fletcher. "We're looking to have that fixed or at least an update later today."
The issue also comes after the Glenwood City Council approved reduced half-season rates on pool passes for those who had yet to purchase one. Fletcher adds the selling of those passes, which was expected to begin today (Monday) has also been delayed.
"We are not currently selling them right now as of today (Monday)," she said, "we're hoping to get a better update so we can move forward and figure out what we're doing."
Once the selling of passes resumes, which would run through the remainder of the pool season ending around Labor Day, they can be found at city hall.
In a previous interview, Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan said initial repairs were lengthy due to the pipe's location that needed replacing.
"Unfortunately, it's under the deck of the pool, so we have to cut some concrete out, fix it, and put the concrete back," said Farnan. "So it's a lengthy repair."
City officials expected the contractor to perform concrete work today (Monday). Refunds for pool passes are also available. The deadline for residents to submit a request for a full refund is July 20, and half-season refund requests are asked to be submitted to the city by the end of the pool season. Forms to submit requests are available on the city's website and Facebook page.