(Red Oak) -- One person suffered minor injuries in an incident at the Red Oak Municipal Airport Friday afternoon.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the county's communications center received a call shortly before 12:20 p.m. that a small plane slid off the runway while attempting to land. Red Oak's Fire Department and the county's emergency management agency responded to the scene to verify the situation, and determine whether any injuries or hazards exited. Hamman says the plane's only occupant complained of minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.
Hamman says the plane--a Weitzel-Laury Varieze fixed wing single engine aircraft--suffered extensive damage to the landing gear and engineer propeller. It was owned and operated by a Council Bluffs resident. The pilot was not identified.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.