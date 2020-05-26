(Essex) -- Parameters are being set for another farm school in KMAland.
Recently, the Essex City Council approved the first reading of a variance to city ordinances allowing the Essex School District to keep animals as part of the proposed education program targeted for early next school year. The variance's second reading is expected at the council's June meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the variance carries some guidelines the district must follow.
"The odor, and smell, and cleanliness of a farm school would be maintained," said Wells, "and they got the reassurance that they (the council) needed for that. Also, limiting the number of animals that we're allowed to have, and the types of animals we can have. We agreed that lambs, and goats, and chickens and ducks would be year one of the program."
Wells says city and school officials will conduct a yearly review of the program. Wells says animals will not be kept on school grounds over the summer.
"We would not bring animals onto the grounds until after the Labor Day celebration each year," he said. "Then, we would sell the animals at the sale barn at the end of April, or by May 1st. And, we would clean that site before baseball starts, to make sure everything looks nice for baseball season."
Under the current timeline, Wells says farm school activities for the 2020-21 school year won't begin until September.
"The design and the building of the farm school is done by students," said Wells. "If we don't have students available, we cannot and will not build the buildings. Probably September, we'll probably begin construction when we come back to school."
Based on a similar program in the Hamburg School District--where Wells is also superintendent--the proposed farm school is part of a new vocational agriculture program being launched in the Essex district. The Essex School Board recently approved the contract of Michael Cutler of Clarinda as the district's ag instructor.