(Red Oak) -- A possible business expansion and job creator in Red Oak has hit a snag.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update from City Administrator Brad Wright, who says Clarios, LLC has put a nearly 22,000 square foot expansion to its Red Oak facility on hold -- along with all other capital projects. After the energy storage company had received grant funding through the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the $23.6 million expansion, Wright tells KMA News he didn't receive the news until just a few hours before the city council meeting.
"About mid-afternoon on Tuesday, I received an e-mail and a phone call from the contact I had been working with from Clarios, and was informed they have put their capital projects on hold for the time being," said Wright. "So this project will not be moving forward at this time, and they could not give me any detail as to if or when that would be considered again."
Wright says the contact also provided little to no detail as to why the company was putting the projects on hold. However, he adds that Clarios had been hinting at a possible expansion for several years.
With a more solidified funding source, Wright says he had already begun the process of setting up a possible tax incentive for the project.
"They were now ready to approach the city and ask for tax incentives, which the discussion was to provide tax rebates or use taxing and re-financing," said Wright. "So, I had met with the county board of supervisors Tuesday morning because it's outside of city limits so they actually have to approve it as well as the city."
Wright says the tax rebate incentive is a common tactic the city has used to encourage businesses to expand or bring their developments to the area.
He is hopeful the project will return due to what it could bring to the community.
"It was projected to add 13 full-time employees, so this is a significant project for Montgomery County and Red Oak," said Wright. "We certainly hope that they will be able to reconsider and kick that off again in the not too distant future."
In other business Tuesday night, the council appointed Bill Jordan to fill one of two vacancies on the Historical Preservation Committee, approved a no parking request for the east side of 8th Street north of Inman Drive to provide adequate space for school buses during pick-up and drop off hours, and discussed a Destination Iowa Community grant application.