(Clarinda) -- Plans are coming together for a major road resurfacing project in Page County.
That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News he recently met with contractors to discuss an 11-mile project on O Avenue, more commonly known as the "Stanton Road," west of Clarinda. Plans call for hot-mix asphalt with cold in-place recycling efforts to run from Highway 2 north to the Page-Montgomery County line. King says cold in-place recycling, which is scheduled to begin April 25th, has never been used in Page County.
"Basically it's a method of rehabilitation of an older asphalt where we come in with a big mill (and) grind up one lane at a time," said King. "Run it through a screen and a crusher and make sure the particle size is where we want it, probably one-and-a-half inches or minus."
King says the next steps involve spraying a hot asphalt into the mix, which gets put back on the road and run through a paver. He adds Midstate Reclamation out of Minnesota will handle the project's first phase.
King says the contractors will tackle one lane at a time on the 11-mile path allowing for thru traffic.
"Traffic control will be flagger and pilot cars as this thing moves up the road," said King. "You know the road is open to traffic, so please exercise caution when you pass the recycling train there or if you can, if where you're trying to go is feasible to use another route, that would certainly be preferable, and you won't get caught up in the wait at the pilot cars."
King says the project will likely start at the intersection with Highway 2, working north towards the county line and then heading back towards the intersection in the southbound lane.
Following the cold in-place recycling, King says Henningsen Construction, who placed the $3.3 million bid, will come through and place down a fresh coat of asphalt with the earliest date of May 9th.
"I would anticipate given the nature of construction work and particularly the weather this spring, that mid-May would be a pretty good estimate of the schedule for the actual paving," said King. "And then it'll probably take a couple weeks to pave, they'll come back with shoulders and that might be a bit longer. There will be some concrete patching there but we'll use those as rumble strips."
King adds there will be a one to two-week curing period between the two phases and emphasizes weather conditions could impact the start of the project.