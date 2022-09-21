(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
"It would give them plenty of room to do a vaccination (clinic) if something would come up again," said Crouch. "You never know what might be coming down from the government or some kind of pandemic that we end up with. This would give them the room and capability of giving shots to the whole community."
Crouch adds the plans call for the addition of a secure clinic room on the north side of the building for public health for residents to visit and use as needed.
However, Crouch says the board did ask for some additions and changes to the plans presented and did not take any formal action Tuesday. Primarily, he believes more could be done to create a more efficient office space for the various agencies housed in the building.
"We're definitely going to get started on this, but we wanted to move some doorways and things in offices because they're kind of 'in the road' of each other right now," Crouch explained. "They open a door and they might hit somebody that's coming down the hallway because the door does not swing the right way."
Along with public health, Crouch says the building also holds the county IT department, building and zoning, and economic development. Crouch says they are also looking at enlarging some of the bathrooms and ensuring they are handicap accessible. Due to any possible re-design, Crouch says an exact cost estimate is still unknown.
Crouch says he is hopeful the re-design can better accommodate the building's multiple uses.
"We're trying to make it compatible for everybody to get along with and it's been a bit of a challenge," said Crouch. "For instance, the meeting room has been used as a voting precinct and we have to keep a handicap accessible door and things like that for it. It's just a few things like that that we weren't really looking at until it was brought to our attention."
Crouch expects KPE to complete re-designs to the plans and return to the board for possible approval within two to three weeks.