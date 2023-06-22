(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs pups and residents will have to wait a little longer for a new dog park on the eastern side of town.
During its latest regular meeting, the Council Bluffs City Council rejected three bids on a long-planned dog park at Valley View Park. Omaha-based Elevate Construction was the highest bidder at over $647,000, while Bluffs Paving and Utility Company's bid was roughly $585,000. Meanwhile, Elkhorn West Construction was the low bid at just over $578,000. However, Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director Vince Martorello tells KMA News all three proposals came in over $200,000 greater than the city's budget for the project. Martorello says the hope is to provide an area with several amenities for residents and their dogs.
"It would be a dog park that would have two areas -- one for large dogs and one for small dogs -- with a couple of water basins for recreation," said Martorello. "We would also be looking at natural obstacles like large tree trunks and then some topography changes to give dogs some areas to run around and get exercise."
Martorello says the city's current budget for the project is a little over $375,000, and this was also the second round of bidding. The first round last summer, he says, did not generate any bids due to crews being too busy. Martorello says rising construction costs put the project out of reach for the city's budget.
"We're finding an increase in costs in not only labor but also still materials, construction, and steel -- fencing is extremely expensive at this point," Martorello. "The money we had allocated was set a couple of years ago, so the cost escalation was a little bit of a surprise for us."
While he has yet to set an exact amount, Martorello says he does plan to bring the request for additional funding before the city council later this year to include the project in the city's fiscal year 2025 capital improvement plan. But until then, Martorello says it is back to the drawing board to formulate another proposal.
"We'll go back through the design and see if there's any additional cost savings we can come up with that doesn't compromise the scope or goal of the project," he said. "We'll go through coming up with another cost opinion and review some of the bids that we did get."
However, Martorello says the council has strongly supported bringing a dog park to Valley View and even expanding with larger and smaller dog parks throughout the city's park system.
"We know that there's a need and desire for dog parks within Council Bluffs, so Valley View is a popular park in a location on the eastern side of the city and had an area that we could develop a larger dog park for the two separate areas," said Martorello. "Our long term goal is to have a dog park on the eastern, western, and northern sides and then eventually get one on the southern side."
Martorello says the hope is to submit a new proposal this fall with the council's potential approval in December or January. If approved, he adds that they could get the project back out for bid as soon as February or March of next year.