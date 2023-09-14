(Stanton) -- Stanton school officials are hoping to address some big needs with a future renovation project.
Officials with KPE Architects reviewed remodeling plans during Wednesday night's Stanton School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Stanton School Superintendent David Gute says the district plans an extensive renovation of the high school's existing science room on the west end of the K-12 complex, and converting the old library near the high school's entrance doors into a room fit for STEM-related activities.
"In the library area, which we'll be converting into a STEM area," said Gute, "there's just lots of different options. It's a large open space where things are movable. But, we're looking at a dedicated computer area with 3-D printers and vinyl cutters. We're looking at putting a sound booth with a green screen in that area, with dedicated walls to eliminate sounds in recordings, and more of a presentation area."
Gute says the district hopes for a bidletting by early next year, at the latest.
"We hope to have some final drawings yet this fall, early winter, then out to contractors for bid," said Gute. "Then, getting something done next summer would be ideal. Construction doesn't always work out the way you want it to, but that's what we're hoping."
Though cost figures are not yet available, Gute says proceeds from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE dollars will cover the project, as well as future safety upgrades planned at both Stanton and Fremont-Mills--where Gute is also superintendent.
"There's a safety grant out there that we're looking at using in both districts, as well," said Gute. "It'll be $50,000 in each district, but that won't go really far as we try to do some of those upgrades in the district. So, those SAVE dollars will be looked at, as we try to put more safety features in place. You're talking security cameras, lighting--things along those lines, as well as buying school buses and transportation costs. So, those are used heavily across the state."
You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: