(Clarinda) -- Partners in Exceptional Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center are ready for the Platinum Ball in a different format.
After last year's ball was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic members of Partners in Exceptional Care are looking forward to fundraising once again, even if it is in a different way.
“It’s very important and important to keep up our fundraising efforts so that we can continue to help advance exceptional care at Clarinda Regional Health Center and give our patients the best,” Manager of Volunteer Services and Committees Bailey Clubb said.
The annual fundraiser that has taken place the last 10 years will now be in a hybrid format. There will be several different events for the ball this year. One event is a drive-thru meal at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Pick-up times are from 5-6:30 pm. There are two entrée choices: Smoked Beef Brisket made by Hog Stop BBQ or grilled chicken breast, a twice-baked potato dish, roasted vegetables, chopped salad, dinner roll, and dessert assortments made by Robin’s Nest Café and Bakery. Other events include a raffle, auction, and event video.
“In the past they would have entertainment and music and a ball type of event. With everything going on this year in 2021 we decided to do this type of hybrid event instead,” Clubb said.
To find out more about the ball and purchase a meal, raffle ticket, or participate in the auction go to one.bidpal.net/platinum2021. Clubb explained what the funds help with.
“With all of our new expansion projects happening here at CRHC, one of the new things is getting a new oncology and infusion center. I think the plans for that are ever changing every day, but we are working towards helping support that and purchase equipment and specifically some of the infusion chairs for that oncology center,” Clubb said.
The PEC is also hoping to have the 2022 Platinum Ball in person, which is being planned for Saturday, March 26th, 2022 featuring Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos. Bailey Clubb made her comments on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Tuesday morning and to hear her full interview click below.