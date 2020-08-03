(Malvern) -- A Plattsmouth man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck in Malvern.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Elijah Edmonds was driving a 2019 Ford westbound on Lambert Avenue approaching the T intersection with Lincoln Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say for unknown reasons, Edmonds' vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a two-car garage at 309 East 3rd Street.
Edmonds was taken by Malvern Rescue to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with undisclosed injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss, while the garage sustained $7,000 in damage.