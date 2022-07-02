Iowa State Patrol Squad Car
Photo by Wampa-One/Flickr

(Pacific Junction) – A Plattsmouth man was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash in Mills County Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson was driving a 2002 BMW 325 eastbound on 221st Street near 210th Street southeast of Pacific Junction sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, a passerby noticed the vehicle in the ditch. The patrol says the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went into the ditch and rolled several times.

Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger – 33-year-old Steven S. Elliott of Plattsmouth – was taken by LifeNet 1-1 to Bergen Mercy in Omaha. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office and Glenwood Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.

