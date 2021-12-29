(Glenwood) -- A single car accident injured one Monday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the one-car accident took place in the parking area of West Oak Park 55877 195th Street. The Sheriff's Office says a 2021 Subaru driven by 73-year-old Dianne Stewart of Plattsmouth was parked facing east, and began to roll down a hill after Stewart had reached back into the car through the driver's door. Authorities say it appears Stewart was struck by the driver's door after either failing to put the car in park or knocking the gear shift into neutral, and the vehicle came to rest on the driveway's embankment.
After emergency personnel arrived, authorities say Stewart complained of a possible broken left arm and had a visible laceration or bruise on the right side of her face. Stewart was transported by Silver City Rescue.