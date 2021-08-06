(Des Moines) -- As the 2021 Iowa State Fair looms, a plethora of new foods are available. Mindy Williamson, Marketing Director for the Iowa State Fair, joined the KMA Morning Show on Thursday to discuss the new options.
Last year the Iowa State Fair was postponed due to COVID-19. Williamson says that it was a challenging year for everyone involved. However, the Iowa State Fair did host numerous smaller events.
“It just wasn’t safe in 2020,” said Williamson. “So, we did what we could. Which ended up being three weekends of smaller livestock shows for our 4-H and FFA kids. Then we did two or maybe three weekends of food only. We did a few food vendors based out in a parking lot where you could get to-go food. We sold cookie dough over Christmas and did drive-thru concerts in our parking lot.”
The new food list includes more than 30 new options. One of the new items is called the Tennessee Twinkie. Williamson says if you want to try this Twinkie, prepare for some heat.
“Our food vendors are so creative,” Williamson continued. “They come up with all sorts of food adventures, savory to sweet. But those Tennessee Twinkies are fire. So, if you like spicy things. They have bourbon-infused bacon. So, the bacon is delicious around the outside of a hot pepper stuffed with cream cheese and other things. So, it’s kind of like a jalapeno pepper just stepped up to that state fair level.”
Along with new foods at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, some new vendors will be present, too.
“We have a couple of new food vendors,” Williamson said. “I’m looking forward to trying new foods, but I’m also looking forward to trying new food vendors. We have JR’s Southpork Ranch. They have quite a few options on that new foods list. Some Nashville barbecue type of stuff, you mentioned the lobster rolls, so they have some seafood options. Then they have some unique items like a bacon fanny pack when you get snacky. They also have pickled eggs.”
Another unique item, new to the fair this year, is a Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake. We’ve heard about funnel cakes but Williamson describes this twist on the funnel cake.
“Funnel cakes have been around for quite a few years. So, you’d think that everything has been done, but this is truly unique,” Williamson continued. “There’s a little bit of spice in the actual funnel cake itself. There’s some cheese over the top of it and then the Flaming Hot Cheetos on top of that. It does look pretty good, and it’s probably a shareable size.”
And of course, there will be a food competition. The three foods in the competition include:
1. Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread
At the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/ Iowa Poultry Association
2. Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough
At Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions
3. Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken
At Island Noodles by Brad Jensen
The 2021 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday, August 12, and runs through Sunday, August 22. Click below to hear the full interview with Williamson.