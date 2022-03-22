(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials hope to dispose of a number of city-owned properties early next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set public hearings for April 12th at 6 p.m. on numerous property sales. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News most of the properties up for sale are vacant lots. Two of the lots targeted for sale are adjoining properties at 300 Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Street. Lyman says Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center placed $50 bids on both properties.
“The Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center came to us a couple of months ago, and approached us about a lot that we didn’t think was the right fit for what they were wanting to do,” said Lyman. “They asked us for that 300 Sycamore Street property that the building was just torn down at, then the neighboring property at 505 West Valley, which that building has been torn down for three or four years now, I want to say. So, two adjoining properties there that they’ve requested.”
Public hearings were also set on the sales of 112 East Thomas Avenue to Terry Ratliff for $1,100, 108 North Center to Alvin and Janis Hale for $400, 510 Tassa Street to Robert Stuck for $500, and 109 West Lowell to Adrian Palmer for $1,500. Lyman says the city continues its goal of placing properties back on the city tax rolls.
“We’ve been very aggressive as a community with getting rid of some of these derelict buildings,” he said. “We’re one of the only towns in the area that actually bonds to do this. It’s nice to see some of these empty lots that we’ve been mowing and taking care of otherwise get back in the hands of citizens who will do stuff with it.”
In a related note, the council approved an agreement with Community Loan Servicing, LLC for the demolition of 1106 West Thomas Avenue, in exchange for title to the lot once demolition has been accomplished. Lyman says City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen has been trying to work out a deal for the property.
“The loan is held by Fannie Mae, or whatever they’re calling themselves today,” said Sorensen. “They don’t like to give property away, but he was able to talk them into this kind of an agreement, where they would pay for the demolition of the existing buildings, because they’re unlikely able to sell it as it is today. But, they want the land back when it’s all said and done.”
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s ordinances regarding animals at large, replacing the need for a court appearance for loose animal violations with a fine structure. The council then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment.
--- approved numerous actions regarding Shenandoah Municipal Airport’s runway paving project.pr
--- by a 3-to-1 vote, approved the bid for cash rent for more than 72 acres of crop ground next to the airport to Farwell and Cade Leece. The Leece’s bid was the second highest for the land, but was recommended for acceptance by the city’s airport commission. Councilwoman Cindy Arman cast the lone dissenting vote. Councilwoman Rita Gibson was absent.
--- approved Farwell and Cade Leece’s bid for 24-plus acres of hay ground near the city’s water treatment plant and city well sites.
--- approved the bid for cash rent of more than 107 acres of hay ground located near the airport to John Stripe.
--- approved engineering agreements of services with Veenstra and Kimm. Incorporated for shallow well improvements at the city’s water treatment plant and ground storage reservoir repairs.
--- approved the John William Snook Trust Trustee’s 13th annual report, and authorizing the execution of the report and distribution of 2011 interest income.
--- approved the salary for part-time Shenandoah Golf Course pro shop employee Tammy Lauman for $7.50 per hour.
--- approved the salary for part-time golf course mower Robert Longman for $10 an hour.