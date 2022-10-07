(Council Bluffs) -- From bullying to safety and security issues, KMAland school districts have a lot on their plates these days.
And, the Green Hills Area Education Agency stands ready to assist local schools address a myriad of situations. Dr. Jason Plourde is in his fourth month as Green Hills' new administrator. Plourde tells KMA News the agency's data team reviews data to help districts respond to student bullying issues.
"One of the things the Department of Ed offers each year is a survey to parents, students and staff called the Conditions for Learning Survey," said Plourde. "So, we have a whole data team reviewing that data, and looking at them school-by-school. Then, we have some school improvement specialists, consultants and what we call field directors that work directly with our principals."
In addition, Plourde says the AEA also works with districts to address mental health and safety issues with students.
"You know, there's a national and state conversation, and certainly across Green Hills around just mental health supports, and making sure students feel safe and secure," said Plourde. "Everything from physical safety, to cyber security safety, to mental health safety. We're offering a lot of social, emotional learning supports. We have a whole list of a variety of things that we're doing."
Plourde says AEA crisis teams are standing by to help schools cope with tragedy.
"We have an administrator that's part of their duties," said Plourde. "Each superintendent even has this gentleman's cell phone, and he deploys our team. We have a variety of folks--trained mental health therapists, we have school psychologists. We have people in the building that are, again, embedded in the building so that they can be a part of that."
Plourde adds the AEA often works as a bridge between school districts and the Iowa Department of Education on security grant money. For example, up to $50,000 is currently available to area public or parochial schools to conduct safety and security reviews. Governor Kim Reynolds set the grant program through a school safety initiative announced in the wake of the mass shootings at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school in late May. More on the Green Hills Area Education Agency's services are available from the organization's website.