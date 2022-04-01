(Council Bluffs) -- The search for the next Green Hills Area Education Agency administrator has ended.
Members of the AEA's board of directors Friday announced the selection of Dr. Jason Plourde as its next chief administrator. Plourde currently serves as the agency's executive director of universal services and supports. A 28-year veteran of public education in southwest Iowa, Plourde previously served as a director of secondary schools and building administrator for elementary, middle and high school levels. He also served as a paraeducator and teacher in the Council Bluffs School District, as well as a special education instructor with the Loess Hills AEA 13.
Plourde was elected from among 26 applicants. Board members interviewed five semifinalists March 23rd and 24th. Three finalists interviewed Thursday with local superintendents and Green Hills AEA staff members.
Plourde's tenure begins July 1st. He succeeds Dr. Lolli Haws, who retires June 30th.