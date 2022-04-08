(Council Bluffs) -- Dr. Jeff Plourde is ready to take the next step in his education career--and face the challenges that go along with it.
Recently, the Green Hills Area Education Agency Board of Directors named Plourde as the agency's next chief administrator. He succeeds Dr. Lolli Haws, who steps down at the end of the current school year. A 28-year education veteran, Plourde currently serves as the AEA's executive director of universal services and supports. He previously served as a director of secondary schools and building administrator for elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as a paraeducator and teacher in the Council Bluffs School District, and as a special education instructor with the Loess Hills AEA 13. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Plourde says he was honored to be selected from among 26 original applicants and three finalists for the job.
"When I was selected for the top three," said Plourde, "I considered what we might need to do moving forward. And, luckily, being an internal candidate, I had the privilege of knowing our staff, knowing our data, and knowing again, southwest Iowa. So, I emphasized those things. And, it was a great process--very rigorous, competitive--but again, just such an honor to compete for such a privilege."
Plourde says his main goal at the beginning of his administration is to listen.
"As an internal candidate, I do have access to some of the data and some of the things we've learned over the years under the chief, and working with staff," he said. "But, I don't want to be presumptuous. I plan to go into the first part of the year just being a good listener, working with our own staff, listening to them, and letting them have an opportunity to share and confirm things we already know. Of course, working with schools and being a good listener (is important)."
Plourde assumes the AEA post at a precarious time for pre-K-12 education in Iowa.
"Public education is facing so many challenges," said Plourde. "You know, a few that come to mind is the just mental well-being of all the adults and the children we serve, and just making sure they have all support and have practical ways that they can do their job, and do it well."
Another challenge involves staff shortages gripping each school district. Plourde cites numerous reasons for the exodus of education professionals--including the stresses generated by two years of COVID-19. Another concerns the public perception of schools in Iowa, and the need for more support for school staffers.
"We work with so many amazing good people that have dedicated their lives to children, and making a difference in our communities," he said. "They need to know they have full support. We need to rally around our teachers, our administrators, our paras and so forth, in ways that we never have before. That's going to take not only Green Hills but, you know, it's going to take our communities to rally around some of the amazing people that serve us and our children."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Jason Plourde here: